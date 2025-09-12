Defections are not being driven by a shift to lower-priced vehicles. Instead, Tesla households are moving to vehicles with comparable or higher MSRPs.

In 2023, the largest share of defections was in the $75,000–$100,000 range. In 2024–2025, defections concentrated in the $60,000–$74,999 band, underscoring a continued tilt toward premium tiers.

$60,000–$74,999: up to 19.6% in 2025

$75,000–$100,000: steady at 16.5%

Over $100,000: holding at 6.0%

At the same time, defections to vehicles under $30,000 have fallen below 5%.

The trend underscores that Tesla defections are not cost-driven. Households are choosing alternative vehicles in comparable or higher price bands—often for differences in format, capability, or brand—rather than trading down for affordability.