In the summer of 2024, Waymo's parent Alphabet said it would invest up to US $5 billion into the startup, which also unveiled the sixth generation of its Waymo Driver autonomous driving system. Waymo operates a fleet of nearly 800 self-driving vehicles in California and more in Phoenix in the US, and it is the only one collecting fares today, though GM's Cruise fleet is also expected to do so again sooner rather than later.

Waymo's sixth-generation system features a more cost-effective sensor setup with enhanced resolution, range, and computing power. An optimized sensor suite provides overlapping fields of view all around the vehicle, up to 500 meters away, day and night, and in a range of weather conditions.

By optimizing sensor technology and placement, Waymo has reduced the number of sensors while ensuring safety redundancies. The modular sixth-generation system, according to Waymo, allows for swapping out sensing components to adapt to specific environmental conditions—for example, adding enhanced sensor cleaning for colder climates. This generation is designed to operate reliably in a wider range of inclement weather conditions, including heat, fog, rain, and hail.

Earlier in 2024, Waymo started testing robotaxi services on highways in San Francisco with the fifth-generation system after several months of driving and collecting fares on city streets. Service expansions in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco have already begun.

Though almost a year later than expected, Waymo and electric vehicle company Zeekr also partnered to test a robotaxi on public roads in San Francisco in July 2024. By the end of August 2024, Waymo's US paid weekly robotaxi rides reached 100,000, versus 50,000 per week in May 2024.

However, US regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are investigating Waymo incidents related to potential for crash, property damage and incidents of collisions with "clearly visible" objects; at the time of this writing, the investigation remains in a preliminary stage.

It's not certain if the sixth-generation system addresses these concerns, or what the agency's conclusion will be. In 2023, Waymo scaled back its work on deployment of its commercial delivery arm Via to focus on the Waymo One ride-hailing program.