S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
5 March 2025
Autonomous vehicles, like Tesla’s robotaxi, promise safer roads, lower costs, and smarter urban mobility. But the hype has faded on reliable self-driving technology.
Autonomous vehicles, like Tesla’s robotaxi, promise safer roads, lower costs, and smarter urban mobility. Wall Street initially embraced this vision, seeing a lucrative rideshare model. However, the hype has faded as the challenge of reliable self-driving technology becomes clear.
The S&P Kensho Autonomous Vehicles index, which tracks economic performance of companies operating in this space, matches this perception. The consensus is that both full autonomy (Level 5) and conditional autonomy (Level 4) will take longer to achieve than previously anticipated. As of February 2025, S&P Global Mobility forecasts for Level 4 autonomous vehicle sales remain subdued. Current projections indicate that only a small percentage of vehicles will achieve this level of autonomy in the next decade, mainly driven by mainland China.
In the US, NHTSA has called for caution in deploying Level 4 vehicles, emphasizing the need for thorough testing and validation, which complicates market entry for OEMs and others. The key question is whether the Tesla robotaxi, or Cybercab, can rekindle interest in the sector amid the challenges facing Level 4 autonomy.
Tesla has stated that its robotaxi, unveiled in October 2024 in Los Angeles, is expected to launch in 2026 at a price of $30,000 or less. The company claims it will initially be geofenced to Texas and California and aims for Level 5 autonomy, relying solely on camera technology and end-to-end machine learning.
In contrast to Waymo, which employs a comprehensive sensor suite of 13 cameras, four lidar, and six radar, Tesla's minimalist approach significantly reduces costs but sacrifices some redundancy. Tesla believes its large, connected fleet will help improve FSD algorithms and give it an advantage over competitors.
Tesla has made numerous promises about full autonomy over time, from coast-to-coast travel by 2019 to the introduction of robotaxis by 2020. These timelines have consistently delayed or unfulfilled. Despite the latest unveiling, experts doubt its Level 4 feasibility, citing Tesla’s track record and the lack of supporting infrastructure, which clashes with its asset-light strategy.
A "black box" in AI describes systems where the decision-making process is not transparent. Inputs and outputs are visible, but the internal workings are hidden, making it hard to explain how decisions are made. S&P Global Mobility views Tesla's 'black box' issue as a major impediment to success, stemming from the lack of transparency and interpretability in end-to-end AI systems. Without clear interpretability, explaining and validating the system’s decisions becomes difficult, raising both technical and regulatory concerns.
The black box problem in autonomous driving becomes critical during edge cases where AI might produce negative outcomes or accidents, where reliance on opaque machine learning algorithms complicates analysis. The lack of transparency in these algorithms raises significant concerns regarding safety standards, liability, and accountability. Addressing edge cases is not merely a matter of rewriting code.
As regulators work to establish robust safety protocols, the complexity and unpredictability of these systems hinder the creation of clear testing and validation guidelines. Additionally, the issue of data sharing is crucial; without transparency in decision-making processes, public trust in autonomous vehicles may decline, impacting the industry overall.
If the new administration works to advocate for streamlined regulatory processes, it could pave the way for Tesla's Cybercab to achieve its ambitious goals, in which scale and volume play a vital role. However, there would remain state and city level regulatory hurdles to clear. While new federal legislation could theoretically preempt all state and city level regulations, it is likely that vertical separation of powers (which party has responsibility) will remain. State and city-level regulatory challenges will persist, even with potential federal legislation.
Although Tesla has yet to achieve a breakthrough in the robotaxi sector, there are indications that its ambitions may be more pragmatic than previously perceived. By implementing a geofenced operational model, Tesla can better manage deployments and facilitate regulatory approval.
Incorporating additional sensors like radar alongside its camera technology could enhance system robustness and address redundancy issues. Introducing remote operators may also build public trust and better manage edge cases, which is not only beneficial but also mandatory in some US states like California.
Focusing on compute redundancy and improving the management and certification of its AI systems would also help tackle the black box challenges that have hindered the industry. If Tesla successfully makes these adjustments, it could position itself as a contender alongside Waymo and Mobileye.
S&P Global provides insight into OEM and supplier technology strategies across the full spectrum of autonomous, automated, and assisted features—including new Level 2+ and L4 Mobility-as-a-Service use cases.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.