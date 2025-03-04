Autonomous vehicles, like Tesla’s robotaxi, promise safer roads, lower costs, and smarter urban mobility. Wall Street initially embraced this vision, seeing a lucrative rideshare model. However, the hype has faded as the challenge of reliable self-driving technology becomes clear.

The S&P Kensho Autonomous Vehicles index, which tracks economic performance of companies operating in this space, matches this perception. The consensus is that both full autonomy (Level 5) and conditional autonomy (Level 4) will take longer to achieve than previously anticipated. As of February 2025, S&P Global Mobility forecasts for Level 4 autonomous vehicle sales remain subdued. Current projections indicate that only a small percentage of vehicles will achieve this level of autonomy in the next decade, mainly driven by mainland China.

In the US, NHTSA has called for caution in deploying Level 4 vehicles, emphasizing the need for thorough testing and validation, which complicates market entry for OEMs and others. The key question is whether the Tesla robotaxi, or Cybercab, can rekindle interest in the sector amid the challenges facing Level 4 autonomy.