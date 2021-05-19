 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/private-equity-and-venture-capital-pe-vc-firms-outlook-in-the-middle-east-and-africa content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Research

Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook in the Middle East and Africa
Blog

JMP Securities is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

Blog

Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter March 2021

Corporate, Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Surge in February

Blog

Needham & Company is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection


Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook in the Middle East and Africa

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

PE/VC firms in the MEA region are overwhelmingly optimistic going into 2021, with nearly three-quarters expecting investment activity to increase and 43% focusing on making new investments. Most expect fundraising conditions to improve, and nearly a third say their firms will focus on raising new funds. Somewhat predictably, most firms identified COVID-19 as the greatest risk. ESG continues to slowly gain traction in the region; however, 25% of firms still do not take ESG factors into consideration.

Learn more about Private Equity
Click Here
  • View Full Report

Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook for 2021 in the Middle East and Africa

Click Here