Monthly Report on Credit Risk Trend of Chinese Listed Companies

S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) will begin to report trends in Probability of Default Market Signal (PDMS) for China A-share listed companies on a monthly basis starting in June 2021. The PDMS is based on the sophisticated share price-driven model of Market Intelligence, providing a point-in-time credit assessment of A-share listed companies. It offers strong early-warning signals and timely indications of risk in the secondary market. This article demonstrates PDMS trends for GICS[1] secondary industries (referred to as “sectors”) and tertiary industries (referred to as “sub-industries”).

Chart 1: PDMS Trends of A-share Listed Companies by Sector

Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

As shown in Chart 1, from early 2021 to May 2021, the risk trends of all sectors showed an initial upward movement followed by a downward movement, in line with the volatile fluctuation of stock markets around the Chinese New Year. The sectors with a higher PDMS included Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Utilities, Industrials and Communication Services. Those with a lower PDMS included Real Estate, Financials and Health Care. Table 1 shows the monthly change for each sector.

Table 1: Change in PD for Each Sector between February and May 2021

Sectors No. of listed companies Feb 2021 (%) Mar 2021 (%) Apr 2021 (%) May 2021 (%) Energy 85 57.60 -32.12 -5.86 -40.86 Financials 110 75.48 -12.89 -21.67 -36.97 Consumer Staples 238 20.25 9.98 -12.71 -31.25 Materials 697 20.80 1.68 -12.97 -26.36 Real Estate 141 38.43 -25.71 -25.17 -25.86 Industrials 1101 49.27 -29.04 -13.55 -23.89 Consumer Discretionary 553 34.37 -24.72 -30.02 -23.23 Health Care 373 25.87 -15.10 -22.17 -22.69 Communication Services 136 23.53 -20.16 -35.56 -21.26 Information Technology 739 53.16 -22.38 -24.26 -20.97 Utilities 107 77.79 -36.26 20.91 -14.43

Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

In May 2021, the credit risk for all sectors eased off somewhat compared to the month before. Energy, Financials and Materials posted a significant decline, while Communication Services, Information Technology and Utilities fell by a smaller amount. Significant changes were observed in the Energy and Utilities sectors compared to April. The Energy sector shifted from a stable state to a decline, while the Utilities sector dropped slightly after a drastic rise in April.

Chart 2: PDMS Trend of A-share Listed Companies by Sub-Industries

Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Chart 2 above shows the five sub-industries with the highest and lowest PDMS in May. Sub-industries with higher risks included Automobiles, Auto Components, Airlines, Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure and Food & Staples Retailing, while sub-industries with lower risks included Tobacco, Biotechnology, Insurance, Diversified Financial Services and Commercial Banks. Among the sub-industries with higher risks, Automobile and Auto Components have been at a high level since the beginning of 2021. Sub-industries with lower risks have stayed low throughout the period. Table 2 below shows the five sub-industries with the biggest declines in risk in May and the five with the biggest increases.

Table 2: Change in PD for Each Sub-Industry between February and May

Sub-industries Number of listed companies February2021 (%) March 2021 (%) April 2021 (%) May 2021 (%) Diversified Financial Services 4 27.19 -10.87 -9.60 -68.43 Tobacco 1 11.22 148.03 15.38 -66.36 Aerospace & Defense 48 82.43 17.94 -14.43 -46.60 Capital Markets 57 60.11 -0.49 -9.27 -42.27 Health Care Technology 6 -0.12 -8.47 -19.77 -42.26 Household Durables 95 47.31 -9.56 -22.48 -1.04 Home Furnishings 7 16.81 -2.98 1.05 22.62 Consumer Finance 4 26.52 -21.45 -20.98 29.70 Food & Staples Retailing 25 36.94 -24.73 -32.39 31.64 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 35 -33.76 -32.50 9.88 33.85

Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Diversified Financials, Tobacco, Aerospace & Defense, Capital Markets and Health Care Services were the five sub-industries that saw the deepest declines in risk in May. Household Durables, Home Furnishings, Consumer Finance, Food & Staples Retailing and Hotel, Restaurants & Leisure were the five sub-industries with the highest increases in risk (among which, Household Durables had the smallest change in risk, but its absolute change was negative). In particular, the last three sub-industries listed in Table 2, which all saw a decline and then a rise in risk, are worthy of continuous attention in the future.