Monthly Report on Credit Risk Trend of Chinese Listed Companies

S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) will begin to report trends in Probability of Default Market Signal (PDMS) for China A-share listed companies on a monthly basis starting in June 2021. The PDMS is based on the sophisticated share price-driven model of Market Intelligence, providing a point-in-time credit assessment of A-share listed companies. It offers strong early-warning signals and timely indications of risk in the secondary market. This article demonstrates PDMS trends for GICS[1] secondary industries (referred to as “sectors”) and tertiary industries (referred to as “sub-industries”).
Chart 1: PDMS Trends of A-share Listed Companies by Sector
Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.
As shown in Chart 1, from early 2021 to May 2021, the risk trends of all sectors showed an initial upward movement followed by a downward movement, in line with the volatile fluctuation of stock markets around the Chinese New Year. The sectors with a higher PDMS included Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Utilities, Industrials and Communication Services. Those with a lower PDMS included Real Estate, Financials and Health Care. Table 1 shows the monthly change for each sector.
Table 1: Change in PD for Each Sector between February and May 2021
|
Sectors
|
No. of listed companies
|
Feb 2021 (%)
|
Mar 2021 (%)
|
Apr 2021 (%)
|
May 2021 (%)
|
Energy
|
85
|
57.60
|
-32.12
|
-5.86
|
-40.86
|
Financials
|
110
|
75.48
|
-12.89
|
-21.67
|
-36.97
|
Consumer Staples
|
238
|
20.25
|
9.98
|
-12.71
|
-31.25
|
Materials
|
697
|
20.80
|
1.68
|
-12.97
|
-26.36
|
Real Estate
|
141
|
38.43
|
-25.71
|
-25.17
|
-25.86
|
Industrials
|
1101
|
49.27
|
-29.04
|
-13.55
|
-23.89
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
553
|
34.37
|
-24.72
|
-30.02
|
-23.23
|
Health Care
|
373
|
25.87
|
-15.10
|
-22.17
|
-22.69
|
Communication Services
|
136
|
23.53
|
-20.16
|
-35.56
|
-21.26
|
Information Technology
|
739
|
53.16
|
-22.38
|
-24.26
|
-20.97
|
Utilities
|
107
|
77.79
|
-36.26
|
20.91
|
-14.43
Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.
In May 2021, the credit risk for all sectors eased off somewhat compared to the month before. Energy, Financials and Materials posted a significant decline, while Communication Services, Information Technology and Utilities fell by a smaller amount. Significant changes were observed in the Energy and Utilities sectors compared to April. The Energy sector shifted from a stable state to a decline, while the Utilities sector dropped slightly after a drastic rise in April.
Chart 2: PDMS Trend of A-share Listed Companies by Sub-Industries
Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.
Chart 2 above shows the five sub-industries with the highest and lowest PDMS in May. Sub-industries with higher risks included Automobiles, Auto Components, Airlines, Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure and Food & Staples Retailing, while sub-industries with lower risks included Tobacco, Biotechnology, Insurance, Diversified Financial Services and Commercial Banks. Among the sub-industries with higher risks, Automobile and Auto Components have been at a high level since the beginning of 2021. Sub-industries with lower risks have stayed low throughout the period. Table 2 below shows the five sub-industries with the biggest declines in risk in May and the five with the biggest increases.
Table 2: Change in PD for Each Sub-Industry between February and May
|
Sub-industries
|
Number of listed companies
|
February2021 (%)
|
March 2021 (%)
|
April 2021 (%)
|
May 2021 (%)
|
Diversified Financial Services
|
4
|
27.19
|
-10.87
|
-9.60
|
-68.43
|
Tobacco
|
1
|
11.22
|
148.03
|
15.38
|
-66.36
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
48
|
82.43
|
17.94
|
-14.43
|
-46.60
|
Capital Markets
|
57
|
60.11
|
-0.49
|
-9.27
|
-42.27
|
Health Care Technology
|
6
|
-0.12
|
-8.47
|
-19.77
|
-42.26
|
Household Durables
|
95
|
47.31
|
-9.56
|
-22.48
|
-1.04
|
Home Furnishings
|
7
|
16.81
|
-2.98
|
1.05
|
22.62
|
Consumer Finance
|
4
|
26.52
|
-21.45
|
-20.98
|
29.70
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
25
|
36.94
|
-24.73
|
-32.39
|
31.64
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
35
|
-33.76
|
-32.50
|
9.88
|
33.85
Source: Market Intelligence. PDMS is based on the share price-driven model; as of 15 June 2021. For illustrative purposes only.
Diversified Financials, Tobacco, Aerospace & Defense, Capital Markets and Health Care Services were the five sub-industries that saw the deepest declines in risk in May. Household Durables, Home Furnishings, Consumer Finance, Food & Staples Retailing and Hotel, Restaurants & Leisure were the five sub-industries with the highest increases in risk (among which, Household Durables had the smallest change in risk, but its absolute change was negative). In particular, the last three sub-industries listed in Table 2, which all saw a decline and then a rise in risk, are worthy of continuous attention in the future.
[1] GICS is the Global Industry Classification Standard.