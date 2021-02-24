Growth In Gas Storage Asset Base Accelerates, Top Operators Near $1 Billion

Growth in the U.S. natural gas storage sector accelerated from 2017 to 2018, to $5.90 billion from $5.63 billion, or nearly 5%. The growth in 2018 compares favorably to growth in 2017 of only 1.9%. The growth was measured for a group of 40 gas storage operators from annual reports filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as total gas storage plant in service net of total gas storage accumulated depreciation for calendar year 2018.

The five largest gas storage operators by net gas storage plant in service for 2018 remained the same as for 2017, although their order changed. The 2018 ranking is led by TC Energy Corp.'s Columbia Gas Transmission LLC, with $965.6 million in net gas storage plant in service, followed by Dominion Energy Inc.'s Dominion Energy Transmission Inc., with net storage plant in service of $938.9 million. In 2017, Dominion Energy Transmission ranked first and Columbia Gas Transmission ranked second.

Following Columbia Gas Transmission and Dominion Energy Transmission for 2018 are Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Northern Natural Gas Co., with $447.9 million in net gas storage plant in service, Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America LLC, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Inc., with $443.2 million, and Texas Eastern Transmission LP, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., with $296.4 million.

For comparison with the gas pipeline sector, and using similar data from annual reports filed at FERC, Texas Eastern reported net gas transmission plant in service for 2018 of just over $7 billion, ranking second among a survey of 30 pipeline companies in a report published Aug. 19, 2019. Columbia Gas Transmission ranked third in the gas pipeline survey, with net gas transmission plant in service of just over $6.9 billion. Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC, a subsidiary of Williams Cos. Inc., ranked first in the pipeline survey with net gas transmission plant in service of over $9.7 billion.

Natural gas storage plays an integral role in the nation's energy infrastructure and is primarily used to meet fluctuations in demand from end users, including power generators. Gas storage allows gas suppliers to maintain adequate supplies of gas, especially during times of pronounced gas demand such as very cold or very hot weather when space heating or power generation calls on gas could change dramatically. Significant regional demand on gas can exceed what is readily available in a pipeline system.

The principal owners and operators of underground gas storage facilities are interstate pipeline companies, intrastate pipeline companies, local distribution companies, or LDCs, and independent storage service providers. If a storage facility serves interstate commerce, it is subject to FERC jurisdiction; otherwise, it is generally subject to regulation by state public utility commissions, or PUCs. Storage facility owners and operators typically do not own the natural gas held in storage. Interstate pipeline companies rely heavily on underground storage to facilitate load balancing and system supply management on their long distance pipelines.

In light of the vital role of natural gas storage, Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, undertook an analysis of gas storage regulation by FERC, as well as certain publicly available information and data at the commission related to gas storage.

A new report, FERC and Gas Storage Regulation – 2019 Update, summarizes RRA's analysis and includes a brief history of gas storage regulation, a description of how gas storage rates are set and how the authorized ROE is established for gas storage facilities. RRA also collected certain publicly available data from the FERC Form 2 on 40 companies that operate active underground storage facilities throughout the U.S. The report includes data on net underground gas storage plant in service for these companies, calculated as total underground storage plant in service net of total depreciation.

Gas storage owners and operators report natural gas storage levels to the U.S. Energy Information Administration on a regular basis, and the data is available on the S&P Global Market Intelligence website.

