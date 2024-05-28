Winnet to purchase Ontario Aoyuan; Compass acquires PARKS

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Canada-based Winnet Capital Ltd. entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Ontario Aoyuan Property Ltd. in a transaction valued at $49.8 million from real estate developer China Aoyuan Group Ltd. The completion of the deal is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and approval by the shareholders.

New York-based Compass Inc. completed the acquisition of Tennessee-based residential and commercial real estate services provider PARKS.

In another deal announced last week, Stanley Martin Holdings LLC entered into an agreement to acquire development company Prestige Corporate Development LLC and Prestige Site Works LLC. The transaction is expected to close by the end of May.

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.