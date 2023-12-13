Venture capital investment continues YOY decline in November

The value of venture capital funding rounds worldwide dropped 34% year over year to $14.09 billion in November, the lowest November total since at least 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The number of rounds declined 25.6% year over year to 1,195.

The value of funding rounds appears to be on track for a steep annual decrease. For the year to Nov. 30, the value of funding rounds was $238.56 billion, down 45.1% from the 2022 full-year total of $434.50 billion, the data shows.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications industry dominated global venture capital investments in November, attracting 37.2% of the total. It was followed by the healthcare sector, which accounted for 16.9% of the total.

Largest funding rounds

Four of the 10 largest funding rounds were for companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gansu Hailiang New Energy Materials Co. Ltd. raised $598.7 million in venture financing through a placement of common shares, the largest funding round globally in November. Private equity firm Shenzhen Capital Group Co. Ltd. took a 35% stake in the company while Zhe Jiang Hai Liang Co. Ltd. reduced its interest to 48.6% from 100%. Chinese trading company Hailiang Group Co. Ltd. participated in the funding round and owns a 9.3% position in Gansu Hailiang.

German AI-based security systems company Aleph Alpha GmbH completed a $500 million series B funding round, the second largest in November. Burda Principal Investments Gmbh & Co. Kg and Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH were among the investors in the financing.