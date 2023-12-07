US stocks broadly rise in June with S&P 500 up 6.5%

US stocks regained momentum in June, with all 11 of the S&P 500 sectors logging gains.

The S&P 500 gained 6.5%, finishing the month at 4,450.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average performed relatively weaker than the S&P 500, up 4.6%. Smaller-cap stocks logged the highest gains, with the Russell 2000 up 7.9% for the month.

Sector performance

All of the S&P 500 sector indexes rose during the month.

The consumer discretionary sector posted a 12.0% gain, the highest of any sector during June. The industrials sector gained 11.2% during the month, and the materials sector posted a 10.8% return.

The utilities sector registered the lowest gain at 1.5%.

Largest gains, drops in June

Carnival Corp. & PLC was the top-performing S&P 500 stock in June, with a 67.7% jump to a $23.46 billion market cap as of June 30. The cruise company, which had dealt with pandemic-related shutdowns and lower passenger numbers, reported positive earnings for its fiscal quarter ended May 31, with a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss per share and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

The remainder of the five best-performing stocks in June came from the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors following generally positive earnings reports.

Dollar General Corp. was the worst performer on the S&P 500, declining 15.6%. The company's June 1 earnings report showed revenue and EPS for the quarter ended May 5 that fell short of consensus analyst estimates.