US spot gas prices fall in July, but Northeast, Gulf Coast stay over $7 mark

The average price of natural gas for day-ahead delivery decreased month over month in all U.S. regions in July, but the average prices were still higher than year-ago levels. The Northeast and Gulf Coast regions maintained averages above the $7.00/MMBtu mark.

Gulf Coast gas prices dropped 2.24% from the prior month to $7.489/MMBtu, but the average is still 104.52% higher than the average for the region in the previous year. The Northeast recorded a 1.34% decrease month over month, the smallest decrease among all regions, to an average of $7.133/MMBtu, which is still up 117.70% year-over-year, the largest yearly gain among all the regions.

The West saw the largest monthly decline at 8.89% to $6.593/MMBtu, the lowest average among all the regions. The West also has the smallest yearly gain at 70.04%. The Midcontinent decreased 6.58% month over month to $6.858/MMBtu.

Northeast gas hubs

All gas hubs in the Northeast posted double- or triple-digit gains year over year, ranging from 90.86% to as high as 180.64% in July.

All of the hubs recorded spot gas price indexes that ended above $6.00/MMBtu. The Tennessee at Dracut hub, which gained 176.82% year-over-year, reported the highest index at $9.531/MMBtu.

Gulf Coast gas hubs

All gas hubs in the Gulf Coast also posted double-digit and triple-digit gains year over year, ranging from 84.51% to as high as 182.21% in July.

All of the hubs recorded spot gas price indexes that ended above $6.00/MMBtu. The Transco Z 4 hub, the highest year-over-year gainer, also reported the highest index at $10.672/MMBtu.

Supply-side forecast

On the supply side, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly "Drilling Productivity Report" released July 18 that it expected all the shale gas-producing regions in the country except the Anadarko Basin to increase production in August compared to the prior month.

Gas production in Appalachia, the largest shale gas-producing region in the U.S., was expected to increase from 35.12 Bcf/d in July to 35.33 Bcf/d in August. The Haynesville Shale region was forecast to grow production from about 15.26 Bcf/d to 15.48 Bcf/d. The EIA projected total U.S. shale gas production to climb from 92.27 Bcf/d in July to 93.02 Bcf/d in August.

