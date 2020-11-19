US life insurers' growing commercial mortgage portfolios may face virus pressure

U.S. life insurers continued in 2019 to increase their holdings of commercial mortgage loans, an asset class that industry participants say is facing unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

The life insurance industry had $502 billion of commercial mortgage loans in 2019, up 7.5% from the amount the sector held in 2018, and the second-largest investment class behind bonds. Mortgages overall made up 13.3% of insurers' investment portfolios, up from 12.9% in 2018 and 12.0% in 2017, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Nearly 90% of insurers' total mortgage holdings are in commercial loans.

Commercial mortgage loans have been a "mainstay" of life insurers' investments for decades, said Jamie Woodwell, vice president of commercial real estate research at the Mortgage Bankers Association. The long-term nature of commercial mortgages mean that they are a good asset match for the long-duration liabilities life insurers have on their books.

However, commercial mortgage loans could be under duress as the coronavirus-sparked economic slowdown continues. Tom Barrack, a billionaire real estate investor who is chairman and CEO of Colony Capital, recently called for immediate action and warned that the impacts of both the pandemic and public health measures taken in response to it have caused high-performing mortgage loans "grounded in solid economic fundamentals" to abruptly and sharply decline in value.

The Federal Reserve said March 23 that it would respond to market disruptions with various measures, including a Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, or TALF, that would enable the issuance of asset-backed securities. However, unlike the version of TALF employed during the 2008 global crisis, the program does not include commercial mortgage-backed securities as an eligible asset class, with the exception of loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Thirteen real estate and lending groups, including the American Council of Life Insurers, have since asked that the Fed expand the new facility to include support for the commercial and multifamily mortgage markets.

A senior life insurance industry representative said life insurers are looking for CMBS to be included in the TALF as a precautionary measure on liquidity in case things do get worse. However, the representative stressed that the sector still has plenty of liquidity, and there is no short-term need to have those assets pledgeable as collateral.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. held almost $40 billion in commercial loans at the end of 2019, the highest among U.S. life insurers, according to a review of regulatory life statements. The largest portion, about 43%, of the commercial loan portfolio was in apartment or multifamily properties. In aggregate, Northwestern's commercial loan holdings made up approximately 17% of its total unaffiliated investable assets in 2019.

Two other life insurers held more than $30 billion in outstanding commercial mortgages as of 2019-end: MetLife Inc. had $32.8 billion in outstanding loans, while New York Life Insurance Co. had $31.6 billion.

The sector tends to underwrite loans relatively conservatively, Woodwell said. Commercial mortgage loans are rated using a formula that takes into account debt-service coverage ratios, loan-to-value ratios and property type, and Woodwell pointed out that 95% of the mortgages held by life companies are classified within the top two rating tiers.

Almost all of their loans were reported as in good standing in 2019, and Woodwell said the delinquency rate for life insurer-held loans was extremely low, at less than 0.1%.

Woodwell was hesitant to say definitively how the coronavirus might affect insurers' commercial real estate loan investments, citing the uncertainty around the virus and its potential impact on the economy, which he noted that commercial real estate markets would not be immune to. However, he pointed out that there are some natural buffers given the natural chain of missed payments that has to happen before lenders themselves are hit.

President Donald Trump recently signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provides $2 trillion to go toward small-business loans and direct checks for Americans, among others.