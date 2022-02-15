US internet outages surge 22% in 3rd week of January

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of global internet outages continued to increase in the week of Jan. 22, rising 7% to 275, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. disruptions surged 22% to 115 from 94 in the preceding week. The current total comprised 42% of all global disruptions, an increase from 36% in the week of Jan. 15.
ThousandEyes detected a series of disruptions Jan. 27 at network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC that affected multiple downstream partners and customers in the U.S., Hong Kong and nine other countries. The three interruptions, which lasted about 26 minutes in total across a period of 50 minutes, centered on nodes in New York City and Chicago. The outage was cleared at about 1:25 a.m. ET.
Nine collaboration-app outages were observed in the Jan. 22 week. One of the disruptions occurred in the U.S.
Global business-hours interruptions comprised 37% of all disruptions in the previous week. The metric in the U.S. nudged up 1 percentage point week over week to 38%, while business-hours outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased 18 percentage points to 37%. Such disruptions in the Asia-Pacific region dropped 11 percentage points to 36% of the global total.