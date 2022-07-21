US internet outages drop 17% in July

S&P Global Market Intelligence will cease weekly publication of the internet outage report after Aug. 1. Check here for other data-driven coverage.

The number of U.S. internet outages decreased 17% to 95 in the week of July 23, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

The U.S. figure comprised 36% of the 264 global outages last week, marking the second consecutive weekly decline since mid-July and a return to levels in early June.

Last week's notable disruptions include a July 28 outage that affected customers of some Amazon Web Services Inc. services hosted at its US-EAST-2 data center region in Ohio. AWS attributed the outage to a power loss on some parts of an availability zone in the data center region. The Amazon.com Inc. unit declared the issue resolved and its service back to normal at about 3:45 p.m. ET after nearly three hours.

Two days earlier, on July 26, internet service provider Time Warner Cable Inc. dealt with an outage that impacted some partners and customers in the U.S., Austria, Germany, India, Portugal and Romania. The 18-minute interruption, which apparently centered on the Charter Communications Inc. unit's nodes in Ashburn, Va., Chicago and Atlanta, was cleared around 1:10 a.m. ET.

Collaboration-app outages dipped to seven from eight in the prior week. Two of the latest outages occurred in the U.S.

Business-hours outages dropped globally and across all regions last week. The global total shed 9 percentage points to 39%, while the Asia-Pacific region marked the biggest regional decrease at 21 percentage points to 46%. The U.S. total fell 8 percentage points to 26%, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa had a 1% decrease to 51%.