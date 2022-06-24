Upfronts: ESPN inks XFL deal, serves up 9-year Australian Open renewal

ESPN Inc. brought news of a fresh rights pact, a renewal of a long-standing deal, and the expansion of a key content franchise on its streaming service to parent Walt Disney Co.'s upfront presentation.

The sports programmer inked a multiyear global rights pact with the rebooted XFL. The deal covers an eight-team, 43-game schedule kicking off Feb. 18, 2023.

On stage, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson promised tech innovations, while Dany Garcia, chairwoman of the XFL and Johnson's ex-wife, sought brand support from agency executives as the XFL tries to make the third time the charm.

The games will air on ABC (US), ESPN networks and FX (US), with additional content rights across Disney and ESPN's digital, social and streaming outlets, notably ESPN+.

While the XFL will start six days after the NFL's Super Bowl game, there could be some overlap with Fox Corp.'s United States Football League.

Peyton and Eli Manning — former NFL quarterbacks, brothers and co-hosts of the "ManningCast," the alternative telecast on ESPN2 (US) that flanks "Monday Night Football" — were also in the house.

The Mannings were joined by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who both left Fox Sports to be announcers for the upcoming season of "Monday Night Football."

Reaching down under, ESPN served news of a nine-year renewal with Tennis Australia for continued, complete coverage of the Australian Open. The sports programmer, which has aired the Grand Slam event since 1984, will present action from all 16 courts across all competitions on ESPN (US), ESPN2 and ESPN+. The new agreement takes effect in 2023.

Longtime sideline reporter Holly Rowe encouraged the assembled media buyers to invest more of their ad dollars in ESPN's expanded coverage of the WNBA as well as NCAA championships for gymnastics, basketball and softball.