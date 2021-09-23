Streamer Tubi scores top revenue, viewing marks in November, says Fox CFO

Fox Corp.'s and ViacomCBS Inc.'s streaming services enjoyed strong growth in November, but Fox executives do not want to get involved in a head-to-head comparison.

CFO Steven Tomsic told investors at the UBS Global TMT virtual conference on Dec. 8 that Tubi registered "a touch under" $400 million in ad revenue during its fiscal 2021, ended June 30. That is up from a $145 million annual run rate, when Fox purchased it for $440 million in April 2020. Tubi is a free ad-supported streaming service that offers some 37,000 titles and content in the news and sports arenas.

Tomsic said November marked the platform's high-water mark in terms of consumption with more viewers watching more fare, to the tune of over 300 million hours of total TV time in the month. The higher consumption also led to more ad revenue, though he did not give specifics.

At the same time, he suggested Fox is leaving ad revenue on the table, as it is keeping tabs on commercial inventory levels, with the asset "still very much in the growth phase. We want people to develop the habit of going to Tubi and spending long amounts of time with it."

Noting the service has exceeded the company's expectations thus far, Tomsic said Tubi represents "a long, long game for us and we're not going to play it for Pluto, about who wrote more revenue last quarter or last year."

Pluto TV is ViacomCBS' free ad-supported streaming offering. Company President and CEO Bob Bakish during his conference session on Dec. 7 reiterated prior remarks that Pluto would surpass $1 billion in revenue in 2021. He also revealed that the service is operating profitably in the U.S., producing margins akin to broadcast television.

Previously, Fox Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch noted that Tubi will reach the $1 billion revenue mark in the medium- or near-term and ultimately become a very profitable asset.

Looking ahead, Fox will look to boost Tubi via an expanded and more diversified content base. Tomsic said most of the 37,000 titles are positioned on the platform via revenue-sharing deals, so the platform wants to strike more licensing deals "where we think that we can price that content more efficiently" than a revenue-sharing basis.

The company is also looking to present more originals, but not the expensive kind found on subscription video-on-demand services. Rather, Tubi will continue to pursue value projects like the thriller "Twisted House Sitter."

Tubi is one of the assets benefiting from $200 million to $300 million of net EBITDA investment by Fox during its fiscal 2022. "We're going to do it in a measured way. We're not building 'Game of Thrones' at multimillion dollars an episode. It's more about much more considered investments that fill the gaps around the sort of the big library that we have there," said Tomsic.

Another asset drawing from that investment bucket is the revived version of the United States Football League, featuring legacy brands and logos. It is slated to kick off in April.

Fox believes there is "absolute consumer demand" for the circuit, with Tomsic saying it checks several boxes for the company: It is a linear sports offering in the spring, offers sports betting opportunities and is owned, not licensed.

"We don't rent the asset like we rent virtually all the other sporting businesses that we have the rights for. So in success, it becomes potentially a very, very lucrative asset for us to own," said Tomsic, stating that Fox's game plan is to run the league in a cost-effective manner. "We can't wait for the spring to come and see how we go."