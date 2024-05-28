Stonebridge acquires Real Hospitality; NAI Norris sells Morrison Street

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Colorado-based Stonebridge Cos. LLC completed the acquisition of Maryland-based hotel management services provider Real Hospitality Group LLC.

Alabama-based Leading Edge Real Estate Group completed the acquisition of real estate broker company Matlock Realty Group LLC.

Oregon-based NAI Norris Beggs & Simpson Co. sold Morrison Street Capital LLC to NorthMarq Capital LLC. Morrison Street Capital will be renamed as Northmarq Fund Management.

In another deal completed last week, California-based Keystone Pacific Property Management LLC acquired property management services provider The Manor Association Inc.

