Stay Porter acquires Victory Vacations; Studi:yo-b buys Springhouse Architects

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Stay Porter acquired Texas-based Victory Vacations LLC. Victory provides vacation rentals including beachfront homes and beachside locations.

Architectural company Studi:yo-b Architects LLC acquired Ohio-based homebuilding producer Springhouse Architects LLC.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. acquired Florida-based La Rosa Realty Winter Garden LLC. La Rosa provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services.

