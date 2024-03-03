Stay Porter acquires Victory Vacations; Studi:yo-b buys Springhouse Architects

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.
Stay Porter acquired Texas-based Victory Vacations LLC. Victory provides vacation rentals including beachfront homes and beachside locations.
Architectural company Studi:yo-b Architects LLC acquired Ohio-based homebuilding producer Springhouse Architects LLC.
La Rosa Holdings Corp. acquired Florida-based La Rosa Realty Winter Garden LLC. La Rosa provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services.