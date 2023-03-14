State of the Pipeline – as of March 8, 2023

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion space. As of March 8, three conversions were in the pipeline.

On Jan. 19, Baltimore-based BV Financial Inc. announced a second-stage conversion. The Tier 1 date is Dec. 31, 2021.

On Jan. 20, the new shares for Dover, N.H.-based First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. began trading, closing up 3.5% from the $10 second-stage conversion offering price.

Bound Brook, N.J.-based Somerset Savings Bank SLA on July 25, 2022, announced a mutual-to-stock conversion, with a simultaneous acquisition of Livingston, N.J.-based Regal Bancorp Inc. The eligible record date for the conversion offering is June 30, 2021.

On June 1, 2021, Elberton, Ga.-based Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association announced a merger conversion with Watkinsville, Ga.-based Oconee Financial Corp.

Starting in February 2023, State of the Pipeline is published monthly instead of weekly.

