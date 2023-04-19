S&P 500 earnings, week of April 24: 178 companies to report

More than a third of the members of the S&P 500 are expected to report results during the week of April 24, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Monday, April 24: 6 companies to report

The Coca-Cola Co. reported adjusted EPS of 68 cents for the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 65 cents.

Later in the day, First Republic Bank is expected to report EPS of 51 cents for the most recent quarter, a decrease of 74.7% from the same period a year ago.

Tuesday, April 25: 44 companies to report

Analysts expect Illumina Inc. to report a year-over-year decline of almost 98% in its quarterly EPS, while Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to record a year-over-year increase of 56.6% in its quarterly EPS.

Wednesday, April 26: 48 companies to report

Analysts anticipate Humana Inc. will report a 14.9% increase in its quarterly EPS on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to report a drop of 29.0% in its quarterly EPS from the year-ago period.

Thursday, April 27: 72 companies to report

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation Inc. to report a 56.2% increase in its quarterly EPS on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report a 38.6% year-over-year decrease in its quarterly EPS.

Friday, April 28: 8 companies to report

Analysts expect Chevron Corp. to report that its quarterly EPS went up 40.5% year over year to $4.30.

Sector outlook

Analysts expect only three of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 will post year-over-year increases in EPS this earnings season.

The consumer discretionary, industrials and energy sectors are all expected to post gains. Meanwhile, quarterly EPS in the real estate and materials sectors are forecast to fall by more than 25% year over year.

Notable earnings, week of April 17

Tesla Inc.'s stock fell after the company reported quarterly revenue on April 19 that narrowly missed estimates. The total return on shares in the electric vehicle company has fallen by more than half in the 12 months through April 21, a nearly twelvefold drop compared to the fall in the S&P 500.

State Street Corp. also missed analyst expectations for its first-quarter revenue and EPS. However, the company posted a positive total return in the year ending April 21.