RailPros acquires Omega Rail; Investor group sells Awning CRE

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Florida-based La Rosa Holdings Corp. agreed to acquire a majority stake in La Rosa Realty Prestige for $0.87 million. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as legal adviser to La Rosa Holdings Corp.

Texas-based RailPros Field Services Inc. acquired real property management solutions provider Omega Rail Management Inc. from Colorado-based TerraPact Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In another deal completed last week, California-based RedAwning.com Inc. acquired Awning CRE Inc. from an investor group including Global Founders Capital Management GmbH and MassMutual Ventures LLC.

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.