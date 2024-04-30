 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/railpros-acquires-omega-rail-investor-group-sells-awning-cre-81463778 content esgSubNav
RailPros acquires Omega Rail; Investor group sells Awning CRE
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Florida-based La Rosa Holdings Corp. agreed to acquire a majority stake in La Rosa Realty Prestige for $0.87 million. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as legal adviser to La Rosa Holdings Corp.

Texas-based RailPros Field Services Inc. acquired real property management solutions provider Omega Rail Management Inc. from Colorado-based TerraPact Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In another deal completed last week, California-based RedAwning.com Inc. acquired Awning CRE Inc. from an investor group including Global Founders Capital Management GmbH and MassMutual Ventures LLC.

