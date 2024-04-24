Providence preps Superstruct sale; bidders vie for Temasek's Pavilion Energy

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Superstruct Entertainment Ltd. owner Providence Equity Partners LLC is weighing a sale of the live entertainment platform that organizes dozens of events and music festivals in Europe, with Blackstone Inc. and CVC Capital Partners Ltd. among the potential bidders, Thomson Reuters reported, citing several sources with knowledge of the situation. Other potential bidders include private equity firms KKR & Co. Inc. and EQT AB (publ) and Condé Nast owner Advance Publications Inc., the report added.

– Shell PLC and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. are competing to acquire the assets of Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd.-owned liquified natural gas trading firm Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd., The Straits Times reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter. The bidders are in price negotiations after completing their due diligence processes, the report added.

– Brookfield Corp. and Platinum Equity LLC are due to submit bids in the next few weeks for a stake in Blackstone Inc.-owned glass manufacturer PGP Glass Private Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The size of the stake is uncertain but likely to be at least 50%, the report added.

Explore potential M&A in other regions.