Promise of value, refuge drawing institutions to Canadian CRE

Canadian investors have been big buyers of U.S. commercial real estate in recent years, but in light of a series of big-ticket deals, favorable economic trends in Canada and a strong U.S. dollar, many investors south of the border are talking about venturing north for opportunity, where there is said to be plenty.

Canada's commercial real estate market is small compared to the U.S. But its three main hives of activity — Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, from west to east — offer supply-demand dynamics and market fundamentals that are as good or better than the coastal gateway cities in the U.S., market observers said. Vacancy across industrial, multifamily and even the office segment is low, rents are high and growing, and demographic trends carry the promise of further upside.

Peter Senst, president for Canadian capital markets at CBRE, said Toronto has been moving onto many global institutional investors' top-10 global cities list, for the same reasons Canada in general has been receiving more attention: strong demographics, boosted by policies that encourage immigration of highly skilled labor pools; a maturing tech scene; attractive value per square foot compared to many U.S. markets; and the possibility of more attractive yields.

Most institutional investors now feel they have to pay attention to Toronto, he said.

"In Toronto, for the first time, we're seeing some of these major players showing up and saying, 'Maybe that will be our next city,'" Senst said. "All the big U.S. companies are coming up here. It's cheaper rent. Cheaper housing. A great workforce."

In any given year, foreign investment accounts for roughly 10% to 20% of total deal value in Canada, Real Capital Analytics data shows. Senst said German open-ended funds, alongside Korean capital, have become major players in the Canadian market in recent quarters. He said Toronto has been a particular focus because it is the "New York, Washington, D.C., the Dallas and the Los Angeles" of the Canadian real estate market.

"Half of what happens here happens in Toronto," he said.

The Blackstone Group Inc. has made the city, and indeed the whole of Canada, a focus in recent quarters. The private equity juggernaut last year moved into Toronto's multifamily market with a purchase of a 1,067-unit apartment portfolio. Earlier in 2019, it bought, in a joint venture with Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., the 1.45 million-square-foot Bentall Centre office and retail complex in Vancouver. But it was its 2018 acquisition of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, Senst said, that really shook up the market.

"That [deal] put a lot of U.S. investors on notice," he said.

Bill Argeropoulos, principal and practice leader of Canada research at Avison Young, similarly described the Pure Industrial deal as a landmark transaction that piqued interest around the globe. "I think they're here for the long term," he said of Blackstone. "They're looking to diversify by product type and geography, and they were able to do that in a big way by acquiring ... a [national] industrial presence."

Foreign investment in Canada fell off at the end of 2018 and 2019 — a phenomenon Argeropoulos attributed to some frothiness in asset pricing and, possibly, fears of a recession circulating in the market. He does not expect the softness to continue. U.S. investors have begun moving into secondary and tertiary cities like Halifax and Regina as they have warmed to the Canada market, and Argeropoulos thinks they will fill any void left by the Chinese investors that exited as a result of capital controls back home.

"All of the right things are happening," he said.

Both Senst and Argeropoulos described Canada's commercial real estate market as both an offensive and defensive play. Canada is the U.S. market's quieter neighbor; it is proximate, similar and similarly promising, but is not so much in the spotlight, and therefore less prone to dramatic swings. If the U.S. is an ideal place for global investors to park capital, Canada is perhaps an air-conditioned garage.

"Canada is seen as a safe haven," Argeropoulos said.