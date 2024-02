The industrials sector recorded the highest private equity and venture capital-backed deal value in Japan.

Topping the list of the largest transactions was Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP's offer to acquire a 95% stake in Outsourcing Inc. for about $2.44 billion. Second in line was Blackstone Inc.'s agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Sony Payment Services Inc. for $1.97 billion.

Private equity deals poised for growth

Private equity-led mergers and acquisitions in Japan are expected to increase in 2024, driven by the Tokyo Stock Exchange's move to address the issue of undervalued stocks by releasing a list of companies that have disclosed plans to increase their capital efficiency.

"The move will accelerate now, giving private equity funds a chance to seek a buyout," said Daisuke Nishikawa, executive officer and director of growth strategy at Nihon M&A Center Inc.

Even though interest rates might go up due to the end of Japan's minus-interest rate policy in April, it may not have a significant impact on M&A deals. "Rising interest rates in Japan won’t be so steep like the US and a return that a PE fund seeks to earn is much higher," said Nishikawa.

Fundraising

There were 111 private equity and venture capital funds with a vintage year of 2023 that include Japan as their geographic focus, aiming for a combined maximum target fund size of $13.84 billion.

This marks an increase from 100 funds with a vintage year of 2022 with a combined target fund size of $8.4 billion.

The Carlyle Group Inc.'s Carlyle Japan Partners V LP was the largest vehicle with a 2023 vintage, according to data from Preqin. The buyout fund has a target size of about $2.77 billion.

Yuzo Yamaguchi contributed to this report.