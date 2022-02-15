Oracle outage leads global internet disruptions up 9% in early February

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of global internet outages increased 9% to 289 in the week of Feb. 5, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. disruptions inched rose 3% to 121 from 118 in the prior week. The recent total accounted for 42% of all global outages, which is slightly lower compared to 44% in the week of Jan. 29.
ThousandEyes detected a series of interruptions Feb. 9 at IT company Oracle Corp. that affected downstream partners and customers using Oracle Cloud services in the U.S., Hong Kong, and 26 other countries. The disruptions apparently centered on nodes in San Jose and San Francisco, Calif.; Phoenix; Ashburn, Va.; Washington, D.C.; Jerusalem; Hyderabad, India; Tokyo; Amsterdam; São Paulo; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany; and Toronto. The outage, which lasted one hour and 22 minutes across a period of three hours and 15 minutes, was cleared at about 11:35 p.m. ET.
Collaboration-app disruptions in the Feb. 5 week doubled to 20 from 10 in the preceding week. Four of the outages occurred in the U.S.
Global business-hours disruptions comprised 37% of all outages in the previous week. The metric in the U.S. remained at 36%, while business-hours outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell 12 percentage points to 40%. Such interruptions in the Asia-Pacific region dipped 3 percentage points to 34% of the worldwide total.