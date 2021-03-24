Oil, gas capital raises in February: Total collected slows down to $7.76B

U.S. oil and gas companies covered by S&P Global Market Intelligence raised $7.76 billion of capital in February, a decrease from the approximately $13.65 billion of capital recorded in January. Debt offerings contributed the most with $7.22 billion, while common stock offerings and private placements brought in total capital of $537.8 million.

As of February, only oil and gas exploration and production companies recorded an increase from the year-ago period, after raising $9.70 billion. Oil and gas storage and transportation companies pulled in $9.77 billion, a decline from $16.60 billion a year earlier. Oil and gas refining and marketing companies raked in $1.94 billion, a drop from $2.00 billion in the prior-year period.

Common stock

* Green Plains Inc. on Feb. 24 sold 8,751,500 of its common shares for proceeds of approximately $201.3 million. The company will use the the proceeds for debt repayment, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

* US Energy Corp. on Feb. 13 sold 1,131,600 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.10 per share for proceeds of about $5.8 million. The transaction included the underwriter's full exercise of its overallotment option for 147,600 shares of common stock.

* Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. on Feb. 8 sold 23,000,000 shares of common stock. Torchlight Energy will use the deal's proceeds of $27.6 million for working capital and general corporate purposes.

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc. on Feb. 4 sold 14,375,000 shares of common stock for $140.2 million. The company plans to use the proceeds for acquisitions, debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

* Enerplus Corp. on Feb. 3 sold 33,062,500 of common shares for proceeds of roughly $103.5 million, which will be used for acquisitions, working capital, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

* PEDEVCO Corp. on Feb. 2 sold approximately $9.0 million of 5,968,500 shares of common stock, including overallotment.

Debt

* Cheniere Energy Partners LP on Feb. 25 issued 4.000% senior notes due 2031 for $1.50 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners plans to use the offering's proceeds, along with cash on hand, to refinance all of the partnership's outstanding senior notes due 2025. The proceeds may also be used to pay fees and expenses related to the refinancing.

* Williams Cos. Inc. on Feb. 25 sold $896.7 million of 2.6% senior notes due March 15, 2031. Interest on the notes is payable every March 15 and Sept. 15, starting Sept. 15, 2021. Williams will use the offering's net proceeds to repay its $500 million of 4.00% senior notes due 2021 and its $371 million of 7.875% senior notes due 2021 and for other general corporate purposes.

* Kosmos Energy Ltd. on Feb. 25 issued $450.0 million of its 7.500% senior notes due 2028. Kosmos will use the deal's net proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the company's revolving credit facility and commercial debt facilities and for general corporate purposes.

* Green Plains on Feb. 24 also issued 2.25% senior notes due March 15, 2027, for proceeds of $230.0 million. The company will use the proceeds to repay debt and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

* Comstock Resources Inc. on Feb. 18 sold $1.00 billion of 6.75% senior notes due 2029. The company intends to use the offering's expected net proceeds of approximately $984.0 million for debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

* Enbridge Inc. on Feb. 16 closed the sale of $500.0 million of floating-rate senior notes due Feb. 17, 2023. Interest on the notes is payable quarterly every year. Enbridge plans to use the net proceeds to refinance the existing debt of the company and its units and for other general corporate purposes.

* PetroTal Corp. on Feb. 16 sold 12% senior secured notes due 2024 for $100.0 million. The corporation will use the proceeds for acquisitions, working capital, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

* Kinder Morgan Inc. on Feb. 8 sold $748.1 million of 3.6% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2051. Kinder Morgan will use the offering's net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing upcoming debt maturities.

* Northern Oil and Gas on Feb. 8 also issued $550.0 million of 8.125% senior notes due March 1, 2028. Interest on the notes is payable every March 1 and Sept. 1, starting Sept. 1, 2021. The company intends to use the deal's proceeds for acquisitions and working capital, among other things.

* CITGO Petroleum Corp. on Feb. 3 sold $650.0 million of 6.375% senior notes due 2026. The corporation will use the deal's proceeds for working capital, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

* MEG Energy Corp. on Feb. 2 issued $600.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029. The corporation will use the offering's proceeds for debt repayment, general corporate purposes and working capital.

Private placements

* Bengal Energy Ltd. on Feb. 25 completed a private placement of 80,000,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $13.2 million, which will be used to finance the amounts payable under a debt settlement agreement and for other general corporate purposes.

* Delphi Energy Corp. on Feb. 24 received $3.2 million in gross proceeds during a brokered and nonbrokered private placement of 265,331 special warrants, which are exercisable into the corporation's class A common shares. The warrants are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the deal's closing.

* Shoal Point Energy Ltd. on Feb. 24 closed a nonbrokered private placement of 5,335,354 units for gross proceeds of $297,000. The company intends to use the proceeds to finance its operations at the Mt. Evans project in Kansas and for other general corporate purposes.

* Bird River Resources Inc. on Feb. 23 received a nonbrokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $556,000. Bird River Resources plans to use the transaction's proceeds for working capital purposes and business development.

* Hero Technologies Inc. on Feb. 22 received a total of $560,000 in funding from four investors in a transaction under which the company issued common shares.

* Imperial Helium Corp. on Feb. 18 issued 56,059,468 subscription receipts during a private placement for gross proceeds of $11.0 million. The corporation intends to use the proceeds to fund production testing of its foundational asset in Alberta and the potential acquisition of additional helium assets, among others.

* NG Energy International Corp. on Feb. 10 closed a nonbrokered private placement under which it issued 8,510,000 units for gross proceeds of $7.7 million. The corporation completed a separate nonbrokered private placement of 429,300 units for gross proceeds of $389,000.

* CZero Inc. on Feb. 9 received $11.5 million in funding in a transaction that included participation from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and AP Ventures LLP. CZero plans to use the proceeds for the first commercial-scale deployment of its drop-in decarbonization technology.

* Marksmen Energy Inc. on Feb. 9 sold 12,575,000 units for gross proceeds of $471,000. Insiders of the company participated in the deal for 1,925,000 units. Marksmen Energy intends to use the proceeds to pay down C$75,000 of debenture interest, C$200,000 for recompletion of wells and C$47,000 for working capital.

* Verde Bio Holdings Inc. on Feb. 4 closed a private placement of convertible promissory note for gross proceeds of $44,000, which will be used for general working capital purposes.

* 424 Wood LLC on Feb. 1 received approximately $1.7 million in funding in a deal under which the company issued membership units. The deal included participation from 16 investors.