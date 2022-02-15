Northeast power, gas prices defy widespread downtrend in February

Power markets ran higher in the Northeast, diverging from the widespread year-over-year downtrend among other U.S. markets in February.
Across the U.S., average day-ahead market on-peak power prices slid 82.7% year over year to $56.71/MWh, with only New York ISO and ISO New England logging increases.
The rest saw decreases between 2.4% and 97.5%, with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. recording the highest year-over-year decline.
Average spot natural gas prices dropped year over year to $5.943/MMBtu. New York ISO saw an increase of 29.4%, while ISO New England logged an increase of 35.2.%.
Spark spreads were mixed, with gas-fired implied heat rates — the rate at which the market cost of power equals the cost of burning natural gas to generate electricity — retreating 56.7% on average to 9,543 Btu/kWh, as declines in some regions offset the increases in others.
Meanwhile, coal-fired implied heat rates across the U.S. were down nearly 90% on average in February.
The average hourly load in February was up as much as 7.6% in ERCOT and as low as negative 3% in PJM Interconnection LLC.
