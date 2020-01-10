Noble Energy sought other suitors as Chevron pursued deal for nearly a year

Chevron Corp. and Noble Energy Inc. were engaged in on-again, off-again negotiations for almost a year before announcing their planned $13 billion merger. But over that time, the Houston-based oil and gas producer looked to many other suitors for an offer, according to a merger prospectus filed with the SEC.

Noble's board of directors first tested a sale of Noble Midstream Partners LP, as well as a stake in the Eastern Mediterranean operations, in the third quarter of 2019. The board received offers from an unnamed "strategic" midstream company and a private equity-backed entity for the midstream business — but neither offer was acceptable to Noble's board and "both included additional operational commitments by Noble Energy that reduced overall value," the Aug. 11 prospectus said.

The mid-size producer then shifted its attention to an asset drop-down and simplification deal with Noble Midstream and decided to reconsider selling a stake of its Mediterranean assets after the Leviathan gas field in Israel began production at the end of 2019.

In November 2019, Noble Energy announced it would sell all of its remaining U.S. onshore midstream interests and assets to Noble Midstream for $1.6 billion and increase its ownership in the partnership, after concluding a strategic review. The cash proceeds were used to repay indebtedness outstanding under Noble Energy’s commercial paper program.

However, in its review, the Noble board also indicated it would consider a merger of some kind as a means of improving the company's financial viability.

"The Noble Energy board determined that in order to increase scale, reduce volatility and better deliver stockholder returns, cost efficiencies, and sustainability, Noble Energy would likely need to participate in consolidation in some form, whether as an acquirer, through a merger-of-equals, or by combining with a well-capitalized major, integrated company," the prospectus said.

Over the next several months, Noble contacted eight companies to determine their interest in possibly acquiring a stake in the Mediterranean assets and even went so far as to enter exclusive talks with six potential buyers. But the discussions were ultimately a bust, as none of the resulting offers were up to snuff for Noble.

However, Noble still played hard to get when Chevron began to show more serious interest in its Leviathan field in February. The Houston-based producer rejected Chevron's request to visit the facility, citing concerns that hosting Chevron "could be disruptive to Noble Energy operations and lead to regional speculation."

But within weeks — right before the epic oil price crash in March — Noble and Chevron inked a confidentiality agreement to begin discussing cooperation in each other's regional operations in the Mediterranean. Noble's closing stock price subsequently plunged almost 88% from the end of 2019 to $3.02 per share by the middle of March, according to the filing. The drop drove home the pressing need for Noble to find a buyer for its assets.

Despite the increased sense of urgency, Noble in April again brushed off Chevron's interest, this time in the form of a regional partnership in which Chevron would have had at least a 50% controlling stake in the venture. But when Noble in early May reported a first-quarter net loss of $4 billion and took a $4.2 billion impairment charge on its U.S. onshore assets, the company started singing a different tune.

Noble President and COO Brent Smolik suggested to Chevron's Vice President of Business Development Jay Pryor that Chevron should do more than just partner with the producer in the Mediterranean.

Chevron should make a serious offer to acquire Noble instead, Smolik said.

Even at this stage, Noble was not looking at Chevron exclusively. The producer had been in touch with nine other companies regarding a possible merger. One by one, Noble's other options disappeared, as most candidates had little appetite for M&A and additional debt in the challenging market environment.

Chevron came knocking once again, expressing a desire to acquire Noble, although not at a premium to the producer's trading price.

Noble succeeded in negotiating a higher proposed share exchange ratio, bringing the all-stock transaction value to an estimated $5 billion, or $10.38 per share — a nearly 11% premium to the three-month average closing price for the period ended July 17, the prospectus said.

For its part, Noble said it would pay a higher termination fee if the deal failed to close and dumped a force-the-vote provision. The provision would allow a target company to submit the proposed transaction to a stockholder vote even if the board no longer considers the transaction advisable. The merger agreement was announced July 20.

It came as no real surprise to analysts that Chevron was keen to acquire Noble, particularly after Chevron's failed attempt more than a year earlier to scoop up Permian producer Anadarko Petroleum.

Using its financial discipline and strong balance sheet to take advantage of the recent price downturn, Chevron is apt to absorb roughly $8 billion of Noble's debt on top of the $5 billion price tag, analysts said. The deal is expected to expand Chevron's portfolio in Colorado's DJ Basin and in South Texas's Eagle Ford Shale and will add Noble's positions in West Africa and Israel.

The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.