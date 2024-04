Financial advisers ranking

Morgan Stanley took the lead as the top financial adviser on the largest global private equity and venture capital deals during the first quarter, representing four deals with deal credits of approximately $19.55 billion. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC secured the second spot with three deals totaling $7.45 billion, followed by BofA Securities Inc. with two deals worth $15.77 billion.

Morgan Stanley advised Novo Holdings A/S on the roughly $16.5 billion announced acquisition of pharmaceuticals company Catalent Inc.

J.P. Morgan, along with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, served as buy-side adviser for New Mountain Capital LLC's $5.7 billion announced acquisition of healthcare services provider R1 RCM Inc.

BofA Securities advised the buyers on the $12.60 billion announced acquisition of insurance broker Truist Insurance Holdings LLC by an investor group including Stone Point Capital LLC, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC.

– Download a spreadsheet with data featured in this report.

– Check out transactions league tables.

– Read some of the day's top private equity news and insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Legal advisers ranking

Kirkland & Ellis LLP secured the leading position among legal advisers for the most global private equity deals during the first quarter, working on six transactions with a total deal credit of about $6.11 billion.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Paul Hastings LLP came in second with three deals each, representing $17.54 billion and $4.02 billion, respectively.