Loan funds post slim $33M inflow, snap three-week streak of outflows

U.S. loan funds posted a slim inflow of $32.6 million for the week ended June 1, versus an outflow of $1.43 billion for the week ended May 25, according to Lipper. This week's inflow snaps a streak of three weeks of outflows and comes two weeks after the asset class posted the largest weekly outflow since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, losing $1.56 billion for the week ended May 18. Roughly $3.59 billion exited the asset class over the three-week streak of outflows.

This week's inflow was the result of investor interest in loan ETFs, which posted an inflow of $492.7 million, while mutual funds booked an outflow of $460.1 million. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $16.99 billion.

The four-week moving average widened to an outflow of $889.4 million this week, from an outflow of $758 million last week.

After seven weeks in the red, the change due to market conditions moved to the positive side of the ledger, with a gain of $1.33 billion for the latest period, versus last week's decline of $1.06 billion.

Of the roughly $100.5 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds, roughly $20.3 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 20.2% of the total.