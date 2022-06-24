 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/loan-funds-post-biggest-outflow-since-march-2020-losing-1-56b-for-the-week-12493463 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Loan funds post biggest outflow since March 2020, losing $1.56B for the week
Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2022

Blog

M&A, IPOs hit a speed bump in early 2022

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021


Loan funds post biggest outflow since March 2020, losing $1.56B for the week

U.S. loan funds today posted the largest weekly outflow since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, losing $1.56 billion for the week ended May 18, according to Lipper. Over the last two weeks, $2.16 billion has exited the asset class, wiping out the inflows of the previous three weeks.

Like last week, ETFs saw the heaviest outflow this week, at about $855.2 million, versus a $709.4 million outflow in the mutual fund space. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $18.4 billion. The four-week moving average, meanwhile, moved into the red this week for the first time since December 2020, at negative $234.4 million, from a positive $363.3 million last week. The change due to market conditions was again negative this week, at negative $830.7 million versus negative $1.54 billion last week.

Of the roughly $101 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds, $20 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 19.7% of the total.