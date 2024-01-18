Landsea to buy Antares Homes in $232.2M deal; HB Reavis sells Symbiosy

Six M&A deals in the North American real estate space were announced or completed during the week of Jan. 8, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Dallas-based homebuilding producer Landsea Homes Corp. agreed to acquire Antares Homes Ltd. in a transaction valued at $232.2 million. The transaction is subject to customary working capital adjustments and closing conditions.

Real estate developer HB Reavis UK Ltd. sold technology and sensory platform Symbiosy s. r. o. to HqO Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



In another deal completed last week, Florida-based real estate company Index Investment LLC bought a minority stake of 20% in LQR House Inc. LQR provides digital marketing and brand development services.