 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/landsea-to-buy-antares-homes-in-232-2m-deal-hb-reavis-sells-symbiosy-80066594 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Landsea to buy Antares Homes in $232.2M deal; HB Reavis sells Symbiosy
Case Study

An Investment Bank Taps S&P's Real Estate Modeling Expertise

Blog

FIMA EUROPE 2023: Exploring the Intersection of Data, Governance, and Future Trends in Finance

Podcast

Private Markets 360 | Episode 8: Powering the Global Private Markets (with Adam Kansler of S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Blog

Infographic: The Big Picture 2024 – Energy Transition Outlook


Landsea to buy Antares Homes in $232.2M deal; HB Reavis sells Symbiosy

Six M&A deals in the North American real estate space were announced or completed during the week of Jan. 8, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Dallas-based homebuilding producer Landsea Homes Corp. agreed to acquire Antares Homes Ltd. in a transaction valued at $232.2 million. The transaction is subject to customary working capital adjustments and closing conditions.

Real estate developer HB Reavis UK Ltd. sold technology and sensory platform Symbiosy s. r. o. to HqO Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In another deal completed last week, Florida-based real estate company Index Investment LLC bought a minority stake of 20% in LQR House Inc. LQR provides digital marketing and brand development services.

SNL Image