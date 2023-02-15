KKR looks to sell Australian Venue; TPG eyes Asia Pacific Education

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* KKR & Co. Inc. made progress in the ongoing talks to sell restaurant and hotel company Australian Venue Co. Ltd. to BGH Capital, The Australian reported citing sources. The parties could strike a deal by the end of week, sources told the publication. Citing the company's earnings forecast, some sources believe the deal value could be between $900 million and $1 billion.

* A MSP Sports Capital-led consortium is looking to make a $3.75 billion bid to buy football club Tottenham Hotspur Ltd., a Financial Times report said, citing two sources close to the matter. According to the sources, the investor consortium will contribute 70% of the price and the remaining will come from backers from the Gulf, mainly from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

* Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. is close to buying a minority stake in the Indian hospital chain Cloudnine Hospitals, the Economic Times reported, citing two sources aware of the development. The private equity firm could pay roughly 5 billion Indian rupees for a 15% to 20% stake in the company. Existing investor NewQuest Capital Advisors (HK) Ltd. is also expected to increase its ownership in the hospital company, according to the sources.

* TPG Inc.TPG Inc. is reportedly looking to buy Malaysian private education assets from KV Asia Capital Pte. Ltd., for more than $300 million, Thomson Reuters reported, citing three sources. A deal could materialize as early as the first quarter, according to a source. The report also noted that KV Asia engaged Rothschild & Co. to explore a sale of Asia Pacific Education Holdings.

