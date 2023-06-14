Kelso seeks buyers for Augusta Sportswear; Blackstone, others weigh Everise bids

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Kelso & Co. LP is looking to sell Augusta Sportswear Inc. in a deal valued between $700 million and $800 million, including debt, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm tapped Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. to run an auction process for Augusta.

– Rivean Capital BV is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in Green Mobility Holding GmbH from DPE Deutsche Private Equity GmbH, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. The transaction is expected to value the German e-bike leasing platform at €250 million, industry sources reportedly said.

– Blackstone Inc. and Teleperformance SE are looking to make separate bids to acquire IT business Everise Holdings from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., Mint reported, citing two people aware of the transaction. Brookfield expects to raise about $1.40 billion from the sale and has hired Morgan Stanley to carry out the process. KKR & Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., BPEA EQT, Apax Partners LLP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Accenture PLC are also interested in acquiring Everise and nonbinding bids are expected by early June, The Economic Times reported, citing sources.

– KKR, Kelsian Group Ltd. and Kinetic (Tasmania) Pty. Ltd. are among the contenders to acquire Australian bus company Ventura Bus Lines Pty. Ltd., The Australian reported. The company has enlisted Goldman Sachs to run a sale that can potentially raise more than $500 million.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP and Advent International Corp. are in late-stage negotiations to buy Everstone Capital Asia Pte. Ltd.'s 40.9% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., which operates Burger King in India, The Economic Times reported, citing executives aware of the matter. Everstone is engaged in due diligence with the two private equity suitors.

– A consortium comprising BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital is set to acquire a 90% stake in India-based housing finance company HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd. from Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. in a deal worth between $1.30 billion and $1.50 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing people in the know. A deal is expected to be announced by the end of June, the sources said.

– Prospective bidders, including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Bain Capital LP, are looking to buy Fujitsu Ltd.'s controlling stake in semiconductors company Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Japan Investment Corp., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. and KKR are also interested in acquiring Fujitsu's 50% stake in Shinko Electric, which is valued at about $2.70 billion.

