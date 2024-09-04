Investor group buys Direct Travel; Hilton acquires stake in Sydell Group

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

An investor group including Madrona Venture Group LLC, Blackstone Inc., Top Tier Capital Partners LLC and Durable Capital Partners LP acquired travel management services provider Direct Travel Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. acquired a majority controlling stake in hotel company Sydell Group LLC.

In another deal completed last week, hospitality services provider COHO services acquired resort condominiums manager Vacation Villages Of America Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

