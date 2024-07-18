 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/international-revenues-shrink-for-group-of-s-p-500-companies-in-q1-2024-82448373 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

International revenues shrink for group of S&P 500 companies in Q1 2024
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: July 24th Edition

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: July 10th Edition

Blog

Enabling Growth in the EMEA Loan Market

Podcast

Masters of Risk | Episode 12 - Women's Panel


International revenues shrink for group of S&P 500 companies in Q1 2024

A group of S&P 500 companies reported a downtick in their international businesses in the first quarter of 2024, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of the latest available data.

Reported international revenues among S&P 500 companies were $303.17 billion during the quarter, down about 11.3% from $341.75 billion a year earlier. Within the S&P 500, 119 companies reported international revenue exposure for the period, including Aon PLC, BlackRock Inc., Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc.

SNL Image

Caterpillar Inc., for example, reported roughly flat or declining first-quarter net revenues in most of its regions outside the US according to a company filing. North America sales increased 7% primarily due to higher prices and sales volume, while sales increased 2% in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume.

Alphabet Inc. reported a higher percentage rise in revenues from the US for the three months ended March 31 compared to other regions. Alphabet reported an 18% rise in revenues in Q1'24 at $38.74 billion in the US, according to the company's earnings release. Currency exchange impacts dinged overseas revenues by a net of just over $300 million during the quarter.

Johnson & Johnson posted a 7.8% increase in sales in the US region, whereas it saw a decline in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa regions for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31.

SNL Image

The latest quarterly international revenue of $303.17 billion accounts for about 13.7% of the total revenue for the S&P 500 companies, according to Market Intelligence data.

SNL Image

The US dollar has largely strengthened against other currencies throughout 2024. That rise has the potential to erode earnings for US companies that do business internationally as they face higher exchange rates to convert overseas sales into dollars.

Packaged food company Mondelez International Inc., for example, reported in a filing that the dollar's relative strength to many other currencies caused a $70 million dent in its operating income for the first quarter of 2024.

Soda and snack company PepsiCo Inc., for example, reported a hit from currency exchange of a half a percentage point to reported net revenue growth during the quarter, with impacts to most of its non-US regions.