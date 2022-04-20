Intel sets 2040 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target

Intel Corp. is taking steps to make its operations more sustainable over the long-term, the California-based semiconductor manufacturer said April 13.

Intel pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2040 for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. By 2030, Intel plans to utilize 100% renewable electricity across its global operations and invest approximately $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities for a benchmark of 4 billion cumulative kilowatt hours of energy savings. The company plans to partner with suppliers to decrease supply chain greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

The company also plans to build new factories and facilities — including recently announced investments in the U.S., Europe and Asia — in accordance with the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED program standards. In 2020, Intel set a goal of sending zero waste to landfills and using 100% renewable energy.

"Intel has been a leader in sustainability results for decades. We're now raising the bar and entering an exciting era to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations by 2040," Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer at Intel, said in a news release. "This will require significant innovation and investment, but we are committed to do what it takes and will work with the industry to achieve this critical mission."

A spokesperson for the U.S. chipmaker said Intel would launch a research initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential and develop new abatement equipment.

Intel has also partnered with Dell Technologies Inc. to lower emissions related to reference platform designs for client form factors by 30% or more by 2030.

Dell's Concept Luna prototype device, developed in partnership with Intel to showcase future possibilities for sustainable PC design, could result in a 50% reduction in the product's overall carbon footprint, according to Dell.

"Collaboration is key if we want to find solutions to the significant environmental issues the world is grappling with," said Glen Robson, chief technology officer for Dell Technologies' Client Solutions Group. "Intel has been an important partner in this regard, helping us drive joint innovation supporting motherboard optimization, development of the bio-based printed circuit board and increasing system power efficiency in our Concept Luna device."

Semiconductor manufacturers have historically been among the most notorious emitters of greenhouse gases. In November 2021, QUALCOMM Inc. became the first U.S.-based chipmaker with a market capitalization over $100 million to announce a net-zero target of 2035.