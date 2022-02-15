Hopes rise for Spanish banks after long wait for crucial interest income boost

Spain's banks can expect a boost to revenues as the European Central Bank looks to tighten monetary policy and mitigate the impact of withdrawing a key cheap funding program.

With inflation running high, the ECB would consider raising interest rates after it completes its bond-buying program, which it hopes to do in the third quarter, President Christine Lagarde said earlier in March. Eurozone banks could pass higher rates on to borrowers, boosting margins at Spanish banks such as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Banco de Sabadell SA, which have endured years of declining net interest income, or NII, amid negative interest rates and the economic impact of coronavirus.

"Falling NII for Spanish banks looks like it is going to be an old problem given how inflation and market interest rates are behaving, and how ECB expectations are changing," Pablo Manzano, vice president, financial institutions, at credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar, said in an interview.