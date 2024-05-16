Homebuilder D.R. Horton founder Donald Horton has died

This feature presents a weekly rundown of recent significant management and board changes and personnel moves in the North American real estate industry, including US real estate investment trusts and homebuilders.

C-suite changes

– Brixmor Property Group Inc. CEO James Taylor Jr. is set to reassume his duties after returning from a medical leave of absence, effective May 20. Interim CEO Brian Finnegan will continue as COO of the company.

– DiamondRock Hospitality Co. appointed Stephen Spierto chief accounting officer, effective May 15. Spierto was vice president, corporate controller of the company.

– Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. appointed Dyson Dryden interim CFO, effective June 1. Dryden is the director of the company.

– Logistic Properties of the Americas appointed Annette Fernandez COO, effective May 13. Fernandez is CFO of the company.

Board shuffle

– Donald Horton, founder and chairman of the board of directors of homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. has died, the company announced May 17. Executive Vice Chairman David Auld was named executive chairman, effective immediately.

– SmartCentres REIT elected Neil Cunningham as trustee to its board of trustees, effective May 15.

– Monty Bennett and Kamal Jafarnia were voted out of the board by shareholders of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., as noted in a Braemar press release.

– National Storage Affiliates Trust elected Michael Schall to its board of directors, effective May 13.

– Presidio Property Trust appointed Elena Piliptchak to its board of directors, effective May 10.