Global internet outages up 9% in 2nd week of 2022

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
A month-long downward trend in the volume of global internet outages ended in the week of Jan. 14, with a 9% increase to 247, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. interruptions surged 36% to 98 from 72 in the prior week. The latest total comprised 40% of all global outages, up from 32% in the week of Jan. 7.
ThousandEyes recorded two notable disruptions last week, including one Jan. 12 at network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC that affected downstream partners and customers in the U.S., Hong Kong and five other countries. The interruption, which apparently centered on nodes in Minneapolis, Seattle and Tokyo, ran for 14 minutes and was cleared at around 1:15 p.m. ET.
Two days earlier, on Jan. 12, U.S.-based multinational transit provider Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. encountered an outage that impacted some customers and downstream partners in multiple countries, including the U.S. and Mexico. The disruption also lasted 14 minutes before it was cleared at about 10:35 p.m. ET. The outage appeared to center on nodes in Phoenix, Ariz.
The Jan. 14 week saw collaboration-app outages jumping back up to six from zero in the prior week. Five of the disruptions occurred in the U.S.
Global business-hours disruptions comprised 25% of all disruptions in the previous week. The metric in the U.S. fell 11 percentage points week over week to 20%, while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours outages decreased by 12 percentage points to 39%. In the Asia-Pacific region, such outages dropped 11 percentage points to 25% of the global total.