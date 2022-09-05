Global internet outages jump 14% as April ends

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages increased 14% to 249 in the week of April 23, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. outages were up 8% to 91 from 84 in the prior week, accounting for 38% of all global disruptions.

ThousandEyes detected two notable outages during the period, both occurring April 27.

Global internet service provider Tata Communications (America) Inc. experienced a disruption that affected customers and downstream partners in the U.S. and five other countries. The 11-minute interruption, which ran across three occurrences over a 55-minute period, apparently centered on the Tata Communications Ltd. unit's nodes in Newark, N.J., and Marseille, France. The outage was cleared at about 6:10 a.m. ET.

Italy-based Tier 1 carrier Telecom Italia Sparkle SpA dealt with an outage that impacted downstream partners and customers in the U.S., China and more than a dozen other countries. The 23-minute interruption, which was cleared around 6:50 p.m. ET, appeared to center on nodes in Ashburn, Va.; Milan; Frankfurt; London; and São Paulo.

For the week of April 23, global collaboration-app outages remained relatively unchanged at seven, including three in the U.S.

Business-hours outages at the global level dipped 4 percentage points to 39%, while the metric in the U.S. surged 12 percentage points to 43%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours outages fell 26 percentage points to 33%. Such outages in the Asia-Pacific region decreased 5 percentage points to 38%.