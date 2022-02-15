Global internet outages fall 10%, US disruptions increase in March

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages totaled 250 in the week of March 19, down by 10% from 278 in the previous week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
However, U.S. disruptions increased 7% to 109 from 102 in the measured period, comprising 44% of all global outages, compared to 37% in the prior week.
ThousandEyes detected two notable outages in the previous week, including one on March 21 that affected downstream partners and customers of Fremont, Calif.-based Hurricane Electric LLC in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, China, Denmark, Egypt, Norway, Japan and Belgium. The outage lasted for about 37 minutes and consisted of two outage occurrences over a period of 1 hour and 20 minutes before it was cleared at about 8:20 p.m. ET.
A day later, managed cloud computing provider Rackspace Technology Inc. dealt with multiple interruptions over a period of 1 hour and 34 minutes, impacting multiple downstream providers as well as the company's customers in the U.S. The outage, which centered on nodes in Chicago, lasted for about 51 minutes and was cleared around 4:25 p.m. ET.
Globally, collaboration-app outages fell by a third to eight from a total of 12 last week, including four in the U.S.
Business-hours outages at the global level rose to 41%, an increase of 7 percentage points compared to the previous week, while the same metric in the U.S. increased by 17 percentage points to 42%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours disruptions increased by 2 percentage points to 38%, while such outages in the Asia-Pacific region decreased by 3 percentage points to 46%.