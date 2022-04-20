Global internet outages drop 24% in mid-April

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

The number of global internet outages dropped 24% to 219 in the week of April 16, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. disruptions decreased 20% to 84 from 105 in the prior week, comprising 38% of all global outages.

ThousandEyes detected two notable outages in the previous week, both occurring April 20.

Network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC dealt with an interruption that impacted downstream partners and customers in Hong Kong, as well as in the U.S. and nine other countries. The disruption centered on nodes in Ashburn, Va.; Chicago; Minneapolis; New York City; and Los Angeles. The 29-minute outage, which ran across four occurrences over a period of one hour and 25 minutes, was cleared around 2:15 a.m. ET.

U.S.-based cloud service provider Internap Holding LLC experienced an outage that affected customers and downstream partners in the U.S. and Canada. The 26-minute disruption, which centered on nodes in Chicago, was cleared at about 5:05 a.m. ET.

Global collaboration-app outages for the April 16 week fell 67% to eight, including three in the U.S.

Business-hours outages at the global level increased 2 percentage points to 43%, while the metric in the U.S. dropped 6 percentage points to 31%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours disruptions were up 6 percentage points to 59%. Such outages in the Asia-Pacific region increased 3 percentage points to 43%.