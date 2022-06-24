Global internet outages drop 19%, US disruptions down 28% at May-end

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages fell 19% to 211 in the week of May 28, compared to 262 in the prior week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. disruptions decreased 28% to 92 last week, comprising 44% of all global outages. The U.S. total marks a return to levels last seen in late April.

Last week's notable outages include a May 30 disruption at network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC that impacted downstream partners and customers in Hong Kong as well as the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand. The 34-minute interruption, which apparently centered on nodes in Marseille, France; Frankfurt, Germany; London; Paris and New York City, was cleared around 7:35 a.m. ET.

A day later, on June 1, e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc. experienced an outage that affected some customers and downstream partners in the U.S., Australia, India and Sweden. The disruption, which ran for around 14 minutes and appeared to center on nodes in Ashburn, Va., was finally cleared at about 7:35 a.m. ET.

Last week's collaboration-app outages doubled to six from three in the prior week. Four of the outages occurred in the U.S.

Global business-hours outages dipped 9 percentage points to 32%, while the metric in the U.S. increased 3 percentage points to 36%. Such outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell 20 percentage points to 27%, while the figure for the Asia-Pacific region dropped 23 percentage points to 29%.