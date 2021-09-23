Global internet outages drop 15% in late November

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of global internet outages dropped 15% to 277 for the week of Nov. 27, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. outages also dropped 29% to 75, comprising 27% of all global disruptions last week, down from 36% in the prior week.
ThousandEyes last week detected two notable disruptions, including one at network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC on Nov. 29 that affected downstream partners and customers in Hong Kong and in the U.S. and six other countries. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Seattle, and San Jose, Calif., lasted 12 minutes before it was cleared at around 4:35 p.m. ET.
The other interruption, which occurred Dec. 2, affected some customers and partners of internet service provider GTT Communications Inc. in the U.S. and the U.K. The outage, which lasted around 10 minutes and was cleared at about 6:10 p.m. ET, centered on nodes in San Jose, Calif.
ThousandEyes also observed three collaboration-app interruptions last week, up from six in the prior week. None of the outages occurred in the U.S. This was the first such occurrence since early September.
Global business-hours disruptions fell 13 percentage points to 31% of the global total. The metric in the U.S. fell 12 percentage points to 28%, while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours outages dropped 35 percentage points to 14%. Business-hours outages in the Asia-Pacific region dipped 6 percentage points to 38% of the region's total disruptions.