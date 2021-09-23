FCC considers French satellite constellation for IoT

A French satellite operator is looking to enter the U.S. market to help connect the internet of things.

The Federal Communications Commission in its Nov. 18 open commission meeting will consider a request from France's Kinéis to access U.S. frequencies and provide services through a constellation of 25 small, low-Earth orbit satellites, known as LEOs.

If approved, the Saint-Ange-based company will be granted access in the 399.9-400.05 MHz and 401-403 MHz uplink bands, as well as the 400.15-401 MHz band for downlink. In addition, five of the company's satellites will actively monitor certain signals in the 156.7625-162.0375 MHz band transmitted by stations in the maritime service, according to a public draft on the FCC's website.

The commission on Feb. 1 entered into an agreement with the National Science Foundation and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to support a spectrum innovation initiative to advance research that addresses the increasing demand for wireless spectrum in the U.S.

In its open meeting, the FCC will also consider items pertaining to FM antennas and access to spectrum by small carriers and Tribal Nations, as well as text-to-998 routing for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

In other tech policy developments, the debate around robust privacy legislation continues.

California, Virginia and Colorado have all passed comprehensive privacy bills in recent years, but federal privacy legislation has continued to stall despite interest on Capitol Hill.

The Federal Communications Bar Association's privacy and data security committee and the American Bar Association's Forum on Communications Law will host the 16th annual Privacy & Data Security Symposium on Nov. 16. It will feature a discussion on the evolving privacy landscape, the latest privacy developments in the states and at the Federal Trade Commission, and how U.S. companies can implement policies and procedures that meet expanding privacy expectations.

The event, titled "The Evolving Privacy Landscape in the Absence of Federal Legislation," will feature speakers including Alan Butler, executive director and president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center; Jessica Lee, partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP; Rachel Nemeth, senior director of regulatory affairs at the Consumer Technology Association; and David Vladeck, professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center.

Government Nov. 17 The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Jessica Rosenworcel of the FCC and Alvaro Bedoya of the Federal Trade Commission. Nov. 18 The FCC will host its open commission meeting at 10:30 a.m. ET. Nov. 18 The FTC will hold its open commission meeting at 1 p.m. ET. Industry, legal and think tank events Nov. 15 The Information will host a video summit titled "Cloud Happens. Now What? " Nov. 15-18 The E5G Show will take place virtually, focusing on enterprise 5G opportunities. Nov. 16 The FCBA's Privacy and Data Security Committee and the ABA's Forum on Communications Law will hold the 16th Annual Privacy & Data Security Symposium: " The Evolving Privacy Landscape in the Absence of Federal Legislation." Nov. 16 The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation will host a webinar at 9 a.m. titled "Who Should Enforce the Digital Services Act?" Nov. 16 The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council will hold an event on quantum computing that will explore how the federal government uses this technology. Nov. 16 The Brookings Institution will host a webinar at 2 p.m. titled "How robotic process and intelligent automation are remaking federal agencies."

Stories of note:

Outlining the broadband provisions of the Build Back Better Act

How wireless carriers, cable companies can sustain record phone adds

Sinclair's Diamond securitization could raise investor concerns, analyst says

Solving labor, last-mile delivery key to Amazon's 1-day shipping ambitions

McAfee's going-private deal 'reasonable valued' in hot security M&A landscape

Some external links may require a subscription. Links are current as of publication time, and we are not responsible if those links are unavailable later.