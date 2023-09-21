Evercore reiterates Healthpeak; BMO reiterates Sun Communities

Reiteration

Evercore ISI analysts reiterated their "outperform" ratings for healthcare REIT Healthpeak Properties Inc. with a price target of $26 per share.

Analysts Steve Sakwa, Jay Poskitt, James Kammert and Sanket Agrawal said the PEAK’s outpatient medical and lab portfolios continue to exhibit steady, moderate organic growth in a Sept. 12 note. They believe that the company is "well positioned to navigate the headwind, execute its redevelopment and development plans and position the company for more visible growth" by the second half of 2024.

Evercore ISI analysts Steve Sakwa, Jay Poskitt, James Kammert and Sanket Agrawal reiterated their "In Line" ratings for Ventas Inc. with a price target of $51 per share.

The company has been actively pushing operating improvements as regards long term hold assets while initiating the culling of certain assets, the analysts said in a Sept. 12 note. The bulk of the improvement is "flowing from revised expectations and incipient results from the outpatient medical component", the analysts stated.

BMO Capital Markets analysts reiterated their "outperform" ratings for Sun Communities Inc.. with a price target of $143 per share.

Ananlysts John Kim and Robin Haneland believe that the company has been underperforming driven by declining earnings from UK home sales, higher operating expense, and rising interest rates. However, the third quarter of 2023 operational update has been modestly positive, the analysts said for single-family residential REIT.

Evercore ISI analysts reiterated their "In Line" ratings for healthcare REIT Welltower Inc. with a price target of $86 per share.

Analysts Steve Sakwa, Jay Poskitt, James Kammert and Sanket Agrawal believe that the company observed sustained recovery in seniors housing fundamentals, expense growth moderation, and favorable operating outcomes owing to operator transitions. Furthermore, transactions are moving to closing from under contract and additional deals remain in the pipeline for the remainder of 2023 for Welltower, the analysts said in a Sept. 11 note.

Evercore ISI analysts Steve Sakwa and Sanket Agrawal reiterated their "In Line" ratings for UDR Inc. with a price target of $43 per share.

Analysts indicate that UDR's lease rates have softened 2%, but the company's revenue has improved, benefiting from higher occupancy and improved bad debt trends. "It seems like UDR’s top line QTD is benefitting from better growth in other income which management has previously highlighted", the analyst said in a Sept. 11 note.