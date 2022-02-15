EU looks to speed up renewables transition to cut reliance on Russian gas

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, listen to the "ESG Insider" podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts and find more research and insights at Sustainable1.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, on March 8 proposed speeding up the bloc’s clean energy transition and reducing its dependence on Russian gas.

Under the proposal, member states would diversify gas supplies, increase biomethane and renewable hydrogen production and imports as well as replace gas in heating and power generation. The proposal aims to cut demand for Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and phase out dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2030.

The EU imports 90% of its gas needs, with almost half of that coming from Russia.

"The quicker we switch to renewables and hydrogen, combined with more energy efficiency, the quicker we will be truly independent and master our energy system," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Elsewhere in this week's newsletter, we take an in-depth look at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's climate adaptation report and examine efforts in the U.S. to stimulate domestic critical mineral supply chains. Our weekly podcast explores the U.K.'s voluntary approach to improving gender balance on corporate boards. Notable gains have been made in increasing the number of women on boards at the country’s largest companies, but there remains a lack of women CEOs and CFOs.

What companies and investors need to know from the IPCC's climate adaptation report

Companies and governments have a very short time to reduce their exposure to the unavoidable climate risks facing the world, according to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. More private financing for climate change adaptation is needed, particularly in developing countries and poorer communities where physical risks are more severe.

Biden's plan to domesticate the clean energy supply chain begins to deliver

The Biden administration's efforts to stimulate domestic critical mineral supply chains are scoring early successes as companies accelerate their plans to extract and refine clean energy metals inside the U.S.

ESG investors warm to nuclear power after EU green label award

The EU's decision to include nuclear in its flagship green taxonomy could open new funding sources for European nuclear operators, such as Electricité de France SA, or EDF, and Fortum Oyj, as the industry faces up to €550 billion of investment needs through 2050, based on EU forecasts.

Big Tech navigates operating, social pressures amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

While Russia represents a relatively small portion of usage and revenue for tech companies, Big Tech must navigate social and regulatory pressures regarding the use of its services amid the ongoing conflict.

Podcast: How the U.K.'s approach to women on boards is improving gender diversity

The U.K. has adopted a voluntary approach to improve gender balance on corporate boards, in contrast with some other countries that have implemented mandatory quotas for the minimum number of women on boards. While notable gains have been made at the board level of the U.K.'s largest companies, there are still very few women CEOs or CFOs, according to a new report. We spoke to Denise Wilson, chief executive of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, which published the report in February. Wilson describes how the decision to routinely publish data naming companies that fall short of suggested gender-balance targets has persuaded more businesses to appoint female board directors.

