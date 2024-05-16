 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/etude-offers-to-buy-global-self-storage-kkr-amante-acquire-andrias-london-81684701 content esgSubNav
Etude offers to buy Global Self Storage; KKR, Amante acquire Andrias London
Etude offers to buy Global Self Storage; KKR, Amante acquire Andrias London

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Etude Storage Partners LLC proposed a third unsolicited, nonbinding and conditional acquisition bid to acquire real estate investment trust Global Self Storage for $78.6 million. Previously, Global Self Storage rejected Etude's offers to acquire the company's shares at a price of $5.52 and $6.05 per share, deeming them as an undervaluation of the company.

An investor group including KKR & Co. Inc., through its fund KKR Real Estate Partners Europe II, and Amante Capital Ltd. acquired hotels, resorts and cruise lines company Andrias London Hotels Ltd. from Bartek Holdings Ltd. Colliers International Group Inc. acted as financial adviser to the buyers.

In another deal announced last week, Rhode Island-based Bellevue Capital Partners LLC made a tender offer to acquire a minority stake in American Strategic Investment Co. for roughly $1.2 million.

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.