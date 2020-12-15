EBA transparency exercise: Bad loans weigh on Greek, Italian banks

Greek and Italian banks had the highest nonperforming loan ratios among large European lenders at the end of the first half of 2020, according to the European Banking Authority's latest transparency exercise.

Greece's Piraeus Bank SA had the highest NPL ratio among banks in the sample, at 42.53%, at June 30, after the coronavirus crisis had taken hold. It was followed by peers Alpha Bank AE, National Bank of Greece SA and Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA with ratios of 37.10%, 23.50% and 13.64%, respectively.

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA had the fifth-highest NPL ratio at 10.39%, while fellow Italian lenders BPER Banca SpA, Banco BPM SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA came in sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively, with NPL ratios of 8.82%, 8.12% and 6.25%.

Meanwhile, three Swedish lenders had the lowest NPL ratios among big European banks. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) recorded an NPL ratio of 0.29% at the end of June, and Swedbank AB (publ) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB had ratios of 0.72% and 0.78%, respectively.

U.K.-based Nationwide Building Society had an NPL ratio of 0.83%.