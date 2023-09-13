Deal Wrap: WM Partners invests in Prime6; Pacific Lake buys into LabShares

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– WM Partners LP-managed HPH III Investments LP, together with its parallel funds and affiliated entities, acquired a majority control position in Prime6 Brands Gmbh. Dentons was legal adviser to WM Partners. BCLP acted as legal adviser and Raymond James was sell-side adviser to Prime6.

– Pacific Lake Partners LLC and Philip Borden acquired a majority interest in LabShares Newton LLC, which provides shared laboratory facilities, advanced equipment and associated services for life science and biotech customers. Borden will assume the role as CEO, while LabShares founder and former CEO Jeff Behrens has joined the board and remains a shareholder and adviser to the company.

– Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, closed a transaction with Haddington Ventures LLC to acquire 100% of Magnum Development LLC and thus a majority interest in ACES Delta LLC, a joint venture between Magnum Development and Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. was financial adviser to Chevron, while Jefferies LLC acted as financial adviser to Haddington.

– CenterOak Partners LLC completed a majority recapitalization of Access Control Systems LLC, doing business as Guardian Access Solutions, which provides maintenance, repair and installation of exterior access control equipment. Sellers include Brixey & Meyer Capital and BMC Growth Fund II, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– The Syndicate Group Inc. announced a strategic investment in identity security company Veza Technologies Inc. The new capital will be used for the execution and growth of Veza's channel partnership program.

– Bradford Airport Logistics Ltd., which provides advanced logistics services to airports and other transportation hubs, received a significant growth equity investment from Bregal Sagemount. Sidley Austin LLP represented Bradford for legal services, while Goodwin Proctor LLP and Allen & Overy LLP represented Bregal Sagemount.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.